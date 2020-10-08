TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRU. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.80.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $87.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.75. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $624,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $267,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,640.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,837 shares of company stock worth $1,231,928 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

