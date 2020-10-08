Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) to post earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.75. Meritage Homes reported earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $10.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $13.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.86. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.96 million.

Several analysts recently commented on MTH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $109.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.68. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $998,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,491,499. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,635,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,693 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,205,000 after purchasing an additional 219,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 173,360 shares during the period. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,996,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

