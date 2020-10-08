Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Given Neutral Rating at CSFB

CSFB reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS MLLCF opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65. Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various biopharmaceutical products. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin-based anti-angiogenic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema diseases, as well as on a partnered pipeline that includes novel approaches to the treatment of severe ocular diseases.

