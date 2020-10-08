Dheeraj Pandey Sells 682,285 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 682,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $14,894,281.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,700.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dheeraj Pandey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Dheeraj Pandey sold 98,220 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $2,171,644.20.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Dheeraj Pandey sold 8,148 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $186,100.32.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Dheeraj Pandey sold 11,128 shares of Nutanix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $311,138.88.

NTNX opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.09.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $327.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.46 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTNX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutanix from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,379,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,285,000 after buying an additional 478,219 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,675,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,468,000 after buying an additional 2,481,138 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,920,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,640,000 after buying an additional 71,150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,714,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,054,000 after buying an additional 2,059,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 684.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,569,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,599,000 after buying an additional 2,241,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

