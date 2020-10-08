NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Price Target Increased to C$2.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on NanoXplore and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cormark set a C$3.00 price objective on NanoXplore and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

GRA stock opened at C$2.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $196.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.58. NanoXplore has a 52 week low of C$0.90 and a 52 week high of C$3.00.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

