Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 45,000 Shares

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.52, for a total value of $15,053,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Chad R. Richison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 2nd, Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of Paycom Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total value of $29,096,100.00.
- On Wednesday, September 30th, Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of Paycom Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $14,008,050.00.
NYSE PAYC opened at $351.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.50, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $353.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.35.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
Featured Article: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.