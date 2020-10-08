Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 45,000 Shares

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.52, for a total value of $15,053,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chad R. Richison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of Paycom Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total value of $29,096,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of Paycom Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $14,008,050.00.

NYSE PAYC opened at $351.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.50, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $353.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.35.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

