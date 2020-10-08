Mark G. Parker Sells 75,000 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $9,628,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,498,635 shares in the company, valued at $192,394,761.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $130.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $130.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a PE ratio of 77.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in NIKE by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

