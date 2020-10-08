4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Major Shareholder Sells $68,762,907.60 in Stock

4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 1,473,070 shares of 4Licensing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $68,762,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 7,856,373 shares of 4Licensing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $366,735,491.64.

4Licensing stock opened at $53.45 on Thursday. 4Licensing Corp has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.59.

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The business had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.15 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 4Licensing stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.27% of 4Licensing as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOUR. SunTrust Banks began coverage on 4Licensing in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 4Licensing from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded 4Licensing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on 4Licensing in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on 4Licensing in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

4Licensing Company Profile

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

