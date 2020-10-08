Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRI. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $70.77.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 975,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,963,000 after buying an additional 344,382 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.