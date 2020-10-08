TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TreeHouse Foods has lagged the industry in the past three months. The company is incurring escalated costs to cater to the rising demand amid coronavirus-led increased at-home consumption. Additionally, costs related to increased sanitization measures and protective equipment pose threats to margins. Nonetheless, the elevated pandemic-led demand has been boosting the company’s top line – as witnessed in the second quarter of 2020. During the quarter, the company’s retail business catered well to the unexpected rise in demand. Given the current situation, such trends are likely to continue boosting sales in the near term, though increased social distancing is likely to keep the Food Away From Home channel under pressure. Nonetheless, management’s raised 2020 view and an optimistic guidance for the third quarter instills confidence.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $56.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 10.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,189.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 85,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 78,416 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 357.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

