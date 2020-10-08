Stifel Nicolaus Raises Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Price Target to $4.00

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of RESN stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. Resonant has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.38.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 154.07% and a negative net margin of 1,809.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resonant will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 44.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 66.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

