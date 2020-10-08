Stifel Nicolaus Raises Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Price Target to $4.00

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of RESN stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. Resonant has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.38.
Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 154.07% and a negative net margin of 1,809.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resonant will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Resonant
Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.
