Adam P. Godfrey Sells 4,500,000 Shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) major shareholder Adam P. Godfrey sold 4,500,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $57,420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International Money Express stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $537.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.36. International Money Express Inc has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $18.69.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 55.77% and a net margin of 7.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Money Express Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 110.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in International Money Express by 20.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JMP Securities upgraded International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

