Adam P. Godfrey Sells 4,500,000 Shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) major shareholder Adam P. Godfrey sold 4,500,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $57,420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
International Money Express stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $537.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.36. International Money Express Inc has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $18.69.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 55.77% and a net margin of 7.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Money Express Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JMP Securities upgraded International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.
