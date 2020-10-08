Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OPI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.20.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.50 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,477,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 110,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 68,726 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

