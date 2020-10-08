TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

TCF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.64.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $511.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.75 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $574,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 131.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the second quarter worth $41,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 209.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

