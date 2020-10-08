Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) will report $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.20. Cadence Bancorp posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CADE. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist raised Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.83. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

In other news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks acquired 3,477 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,258.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,475 shares in the company, valued at $309,930.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,477 shares of company stock worth $193,908. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 564.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

