Piper Sandler Trims ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) Target Price to $11.60

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $12.60 to $11.60 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHX. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of ChampionX from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.94.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33. ChampionX has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $34.80.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $298.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ChampionX will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

