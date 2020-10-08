Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Piper Sandler

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.88.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $101.75 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $169.26. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.04.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,258,000 after purchasing an additional 908,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,886,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,839,000 after purchasing an additional 134,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 277.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,677 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,263,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,277,000 after purchasing an additional 243,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,411,000 after purchasing an additional 84,467 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

