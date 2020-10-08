KeyCorp Boosts Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $36.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CTVA. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BofA Securities lowered Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.79.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. On average, analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

