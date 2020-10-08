eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price upped by Benchmark from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered eBay from a positive rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised eBay from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised eBay from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.73.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.53.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,272,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in eBay by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after buying an additional 12,091,030 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in eBay by 136.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in eBay by 53.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,162,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,826 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in eBay by 49.7% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $443,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in eBay by 31.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $480,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

