Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Kempen & Co

Kempen & Co initiated coverage on shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Centogene alerts:

NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. Centogene has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $203.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Centogene by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Centogene in the first quarter valued at about $542,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Centogene by 23.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Centogene by 1,055.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Centogene in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.