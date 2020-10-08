Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Wedbush

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TACO. CL King raised their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.76. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

In other news, Director Ari B. Levy bought 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $97,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,151.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy bought 50,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $425,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,011.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 105,310 shares of company stock worth $829,255. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 3,474.0% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 42.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

