Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €45.94 ($54.05).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €49.09 ($57.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -172.51. Daimler has a 1-year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1-year high of €54.50 ($64.12). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €44.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.24.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

