Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $3,800.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research restated a buy rating and issued a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,432.98.

AMZN opened at $3,195.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,208.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2,738.24. The stock has a market cap of $1,600.69 billion, a PE ratio of 122.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

