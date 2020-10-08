Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FUN. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cedar Fair to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.70.

FUN stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.93. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $59.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million. Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,978,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites.

