Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on MYGN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, COO Alexander Ford sold 2,804 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $38,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 365,365 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 125,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

