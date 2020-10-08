Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, August 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $29.22 on Thursday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

