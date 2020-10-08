Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €28.80 ($33.88).

GBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

Shares of ETR GBF opened at €17.90 ($21.06) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $721.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48. Bilfinger has a fifty-two week low of €12.64 ($14.87) and a fifty-two week high of €35.32 ($41.55).

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.