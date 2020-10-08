Analysts Set Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Target Price at $38.65

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.65.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,487,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,596,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,275,000 after buying an additional 190,624 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 6.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after buying an additional 318,632 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,730,000 after buying an additional 124,628 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 27.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,373,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after buying an additional 509,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $32.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.