Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $48.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on H shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,384.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $171,291.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H stock opened at $57.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.40. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

