Analysts Set Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Target Price at $8.00

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $422,044.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 37.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 47.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

CDE stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.96. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

