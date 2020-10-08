AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,181 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 3,088,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 536,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,867,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 616,088 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,923,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 47,356 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 163,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 936.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,069,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 966,054 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $858.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. Newmark Group Inc has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $383.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmark Group Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

