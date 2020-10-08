AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,636 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Coda Octopus Group worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 72,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 19,326 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 41.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coda Octopus Group during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coda Octopus Group news, major shareholder Bryan Ezralow sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $74,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CODA opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.04 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.55. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

