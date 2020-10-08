AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Tribune Publishing by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 130,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 36,546 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Tribune Publishing by 65.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tribune Publishing by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Tribune Publishing in the second quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Tribune Publishing by 14.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tribune Publishing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of TPCO stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. Tribune Publishing Co has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing Co will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tribune Publishing Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

