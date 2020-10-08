AQR Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth $1,211,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caleres by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 139,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caleres by 394.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 142,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 113,331 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $376.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.99. Caleres Inc has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $24.86.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.11 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Caleres Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAL. ValuEngine raised Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. 140166 upgraded Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.