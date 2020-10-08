AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,268 Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the second quarter worth approximately $30,564,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at $16,167,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 111.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,836,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after buying an additional 1,497,495 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Glu Mobile during the first quarter valued at $5,890,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at $7,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Glu Mobile from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $1,752,455.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $7.75 on Thursday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $10.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.70, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Glu Mobile’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Glu Mobile Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

