AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $110,000 Position in Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cadiz by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 72,369 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $788,000. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadiz alerts:

CDZI stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Cadiz Inc has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDZI. ValuEngine upgraded Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Cadiz Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.