AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,564 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

