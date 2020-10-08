AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $118,000 in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 52,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Franks International by 49.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Franks International during the second quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franks International during the first quarter worth $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franks International in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Franks International by 20.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Franks International alerts:

NYSE FI opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $382.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.41. Franks International NV has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. The business had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Franks International’s revenue was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franks International NV will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franks International NV (NYSE:FI).

Receive News & Ratings for Franks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.