AQR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,032 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 103.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 309,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,262,000 after buying an additional 194,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,613,000 after buying an additional 85,247 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 344.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 81,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 324.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 73,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCF shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $840.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 20.32%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

