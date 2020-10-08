AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 48,515 Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,515 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maiden were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Maiden stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $105.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a positive return on equity of 82.76% and a negative net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $35.87 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MHLD. ValuEngine upgraded Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Maiden from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

