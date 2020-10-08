Sei Investments Co. Buys Shares of 19,592 Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,592 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $154.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Smith Micro Software Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

