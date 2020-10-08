Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Holdings in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonica by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Telefonica by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Telefonica by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Telefonica by 345.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Telefonica by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEF opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. Telefonica S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.00, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

TEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

