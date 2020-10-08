Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 17,500 Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEPU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 829,823 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares during the last quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC now owns 88,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. Central Puerto S.A. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $333.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Central Puerto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 3,810 MW.

