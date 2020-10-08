Sei Investments Co. Invests $82,000 in Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 61.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 670,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 254,387 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 10.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 9.1% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 171,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 10.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 158.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 87,259 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYI opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $269.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Ryerson Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corp will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RYI shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Ryerson from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ryerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

