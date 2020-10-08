Sei Investments Co. Has $123,000 Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 232,284 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

NYSE:ATI opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.64. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.09 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

