Sei Investments Co. Takes $91,000 Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,576,000 after purchasing an additional 920,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 77.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 432,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 188,955 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 585.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 188,787 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $1,203,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.11 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.