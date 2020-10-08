Sei Investments Co. Buys 8,900 Shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BBVA Banco Frances were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBAR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the first quarter worth $530,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 62.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 127,615 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 404.1% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 140,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 112,626 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 12.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 790,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 87,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 23.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 335,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 63,177 shares in the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BBVA Banco Frances alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet cut shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BBAR opened at $2.52 on Thursday. BBVA Banco Frances S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 29.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for BBVA Banco Frances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBVA Banco Frances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.