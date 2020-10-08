Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,001,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6,891.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,621,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,198 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,725,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,292 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,135,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.69. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $252,183.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $123,891.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

