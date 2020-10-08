Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,616 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Macerich by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,562,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,727 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth $6,816,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth $6,737,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 892,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 539,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Macerich by 4,660.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 526,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 515,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MAC. Citigroup boosted their price target on Macerich from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Macerich from $30.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Macerich from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.06.

Shares of MAC opened at $7.62 on Thursday. Macerich Co has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.70 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.34%. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macerich Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.