Sei Investments Co. Has $129,000 Stake in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 61,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 77,246 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $8.82 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $515.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.86.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

HONE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

